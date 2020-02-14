Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.87

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$62.87 and last traded at C$62.64, with a volume of 33120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$109.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

