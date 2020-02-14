Deutsche Bank Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $28.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. 9,833,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,883. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 304,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 180,457 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 354,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after buying an additional 504,587 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 90,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

