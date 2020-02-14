Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.32 ($18.98).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €15.63 ($18.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102,383 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.05.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.