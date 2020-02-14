DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXCM traded up $33.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.00. 121,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $254.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.56.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total value of $2,213,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

