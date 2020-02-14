DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $288.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $258.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.59.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $252.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. DexCom has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $254.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,425 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

