DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 67,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,062. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DHT will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.23%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DHT by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 234,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

