DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Down 5.3%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.59, 2,117,318 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,456,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $856.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.90%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,598 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

