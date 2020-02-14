Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Cfra

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.77. 1,867,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.91. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,147 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 602,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,361,697 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 251,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,835 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,945 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

