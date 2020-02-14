Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 2.81%. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

DSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

