DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $126.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus dropped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

DLR stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 44.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

