Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342.54 ($4.51).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 345.60 ($4.55). 3,666,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

