Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 44.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000.

EDC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $98.10.

