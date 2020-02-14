DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.61, approximately 4,296,721 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,445,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

DISH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Get DISH Network alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.