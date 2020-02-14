DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. 75,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. DNB ASA/S has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.18.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

