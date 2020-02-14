Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.47. 85,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,918,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,583,805 shares of company stock valued at $118,892,012 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 719.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

