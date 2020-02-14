Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

D stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 485,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,044. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.