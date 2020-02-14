Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.
D stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 485,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,044. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.
