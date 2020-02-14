Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. Dominion Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.25-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.24. 3,571,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,044. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

