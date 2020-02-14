Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.05-5.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,132,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

