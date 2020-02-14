DWS Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:DWS)

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
DWS stock opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Friday. DWS has a 1-year low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of A$1.27 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.09.
About DWS
