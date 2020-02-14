DWS Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:DWS)

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

DWS stock opened at A$1.07 ($0.76) on Friday. DWS has a 1-year low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of A$1.27 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.09.

About DWS

DWS Limited provides information technology services to corporations and government bodies in Australia. The company offers a suite of integrated solutions, including IT consulting services, such as IT strategy and architecture advice, program and project management, business and technical analysis, custom application development, systems integration and solution testing, and robotics processing automation; and digital solutions incorporating data automation and capture systems, and customer-led, digital strategy, and design services.

