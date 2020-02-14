DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.06 ($7.05).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €6.61 ($7.69). 19,094,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.41. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of €8.26 ($9.60).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.