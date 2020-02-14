Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 58,086 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,768 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. BP Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 109.45%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

