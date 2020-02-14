Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.