Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 95,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average of $172.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.96 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.