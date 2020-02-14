Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $152.78 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,263,780 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 7.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $152,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,300,496 shares of company stock worth $34,289,633. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

