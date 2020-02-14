Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,125 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. Cowen started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

