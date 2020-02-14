Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

NYSE:SU opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

