East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 576,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 15,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,470. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.