Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Hold

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised Eaton from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18. Eaton has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Eaton by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 35,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

