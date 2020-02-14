eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.56-9.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

EBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.19. 7,313,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. eBay has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from to and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

