eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31-2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

EBAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 7,313,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. eBay has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from to and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Aegis cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

