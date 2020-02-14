eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. eBoost has a total market cap of $303,325.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00797608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.