Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Trading 20% Higher

Echo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTE) traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

