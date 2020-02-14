Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

TSE:EVT traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$109.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.50. Economic Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$100.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.14. The stock has a market cap of $606.48 million and a P/E ratio of 89.79.

In related news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$106.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,705,189.61. Insiders purchased 1,900 shares of company stock worth $199,099 in the last 90 days.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

