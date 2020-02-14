Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $10.96, approximately 127,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 47,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

