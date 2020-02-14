Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Main Street Capital makes up approximately 1.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. ValuEngine lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.