Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,942 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,269,000 after purchasing an additional 359,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 484,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $106.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.