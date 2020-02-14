Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.77. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

