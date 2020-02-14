Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $185.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $154.74 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.