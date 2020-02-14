Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 189,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

ABBV opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.