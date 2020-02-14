Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

BA opened at $342.82 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -285.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

