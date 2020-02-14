Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.49 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

