Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CCI stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $117.03 and a one year high of $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.