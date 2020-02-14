Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

