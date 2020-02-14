Elite (1337) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Elite has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Elite has a total market capitalization of $644,737.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,374,288,536 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,935,421 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

