ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Up 4%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s share price rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.78 ($7.88) and last traded at €6.75 ($7.85), approximately 271,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.49 ($7.55).

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. ElringKlinger presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €4.98 ($5.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.64.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

