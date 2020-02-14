ELTCOIN Market Cap Hits $20,073.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $20,073.00 and $1,402.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.