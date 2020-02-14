Elysium Price Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00795322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.