Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emcor Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.41. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $66.52 and a one year high of $93.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

