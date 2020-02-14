Enbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 24,954 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the typical volume of 1,683 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of ENB traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.02. 3,548,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

