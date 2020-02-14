Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 520,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Endava has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $55.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

